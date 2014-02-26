KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine has asked the International
Monetary Fund to help prepare a new financial aid programme, its
central bank chairman said on Wednesday, adding that the new
government would soon have its own anti-crisis programme ready.
Stepan Kubiv told reporters the bank was taking measures to
stop capital flight from Ukraine, which has spiralled since
protesters took to the streets in November against President
Viktor Yanukovich's rejection of an EU trade deal.
Yanukovich was ousted by parliament on Saturday.
"There were meetings with IMF representatives, there was an
exchange of information, (and) they were invited to come to
Ukraine to work on a new programme to support Ukraine," Kubiv
said.
He said an anti-crisis plan would be adopted "tomorrow or
the day after" and that the central bank would not intervene in
the foreign currency market to defend the hryvnia in the coming
days.
Earlier in the day, a senior official at the central bank
said it had abandoned a managed exchange rate policy in favour
of a flexible currency..
The hryvnia hit a record low of 10.00 per dollar
earlier, bringing its losses this year to 19 percent.