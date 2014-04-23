LONDON, April 23 Ukrainian debt insurance costs
raced to one-month highs on Wednesday after Kiev said it had
formally ended an Easter truce and relaunched an offensive
against pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country.
Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps
rose 40 basis points from the previous close to 1,135 bps, the
highest in a month.
Russian 5-year CDS meanwhile rose 9 bps to 253 bps, a
two-week high, as fears rose the United States could impose new,
more crippling sanctions.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marius Zaharia)