LONDON, April 23 Ukrainian debt insurance costs raced to one-month highs on Wednesday after Kiev said it had formally ended an Easter truce and relaunched an offensive against pro-Russia separatists in the east of the country.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps rose 40 basis points from the previous close to 1,135 bps, the highest in a month.

Russian 5-year CDS meanwhile rose 9 bps to 253 bps, a two-week high, as fears rose the United States could impose new, more crippling sanctions. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Marius Zaharia)