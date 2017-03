MOSCOW, Sept 5 Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels signed an agreement on a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine starting at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source close to the talks as saying.

There was no immediate confirmation of the deal at the talks in the Belarussian capital, Minsk, which also included representatives of Russia and the OSCE security watchdog.

