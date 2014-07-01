MOSCOW, July 1 Russia said on Tuesday Kiev's
decision not to extend a ceasefire in east Ukraine, where the
government faces a rebellion by pro-Russian separatists, could
not have been taken without "influence from abroad".
In what appeared to be a veiled reference to the United
States, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "There is an
impression that the change in Kiev's position ... could not have
come about without influence from abroad, despite the position
of leading EU member states."
