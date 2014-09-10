Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, Sept 10 The Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, are broadly satisfied with how a ceasefire between Kiev and pro-Russian forces is holding in eastern Ukraine, a Kremlin adviser said on Wednesday.
Foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin and Poroshenko had discussed the ceasefire during a telephone call on Tuesday and that "on the whole satisfaction was expressed on our part and by the Ukrainian side with how the ceasefire is being observed although it is a difficult process."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.