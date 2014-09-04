MOSCOW, Sept 4 Proposals for a ceasefire by Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine provide "light at the end of the tunnel" in the five-month-old conflict, the head of the Kremlin's human rights council was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"I think we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," Mikhail Fedotov told the Russian news agency Interfax.

"If an agreement is reached on a ceasefire, it will be mean the path is open to normal negotiations, normal political dialogue. The important first step is a ceasefire." (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)