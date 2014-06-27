MOSCOW, June 27 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told European Union leaders on Friday he was extending a ceasefire in east Ukraine for three days, Russia's Itar-Tass news agency quoted an unnamed European diplomatic source as saying.

The ceasefire, between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatist rebels, had been due to end late on Friday.

(Reportign by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)