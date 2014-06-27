MOSCOW, June 27 Russia would welcome a three-day extension of a ceasefire in east Ukraine but it must not simply delay an "ultimatum" for separatists to lay down their arms, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Friday.

"We hope that this does not only mean a postponement of the ultimatum for three days," Lavrov was quoted by Interfax news agency as telling reporters in Moscow after Itar-Tass news agency reported that Kiev had decided to extend the ceasefire.

