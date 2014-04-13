WASHINGTON, April 13 Russia's further incursions
into eastern Ukraine would have serious macroeconomic
consequences, destabilizing banks and crimping Ukraine's
national output, the central bank governor said on Sunday.
Many of Ukraine's biggest factories and some of its
agricultural production lie in the east, where pro-Russian
separatists have taken up arms and occupied government
buildings.
"The main risk (to the economy) has a political-occupational
character," National Bank of Ukraine Governor Stepan Kubiv said
in an interview on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings
in Washington.
"Because if after Crimea, it will be Lugansk, Slaviansk,
Donetsk, Kharkiv, and other small towns, then we immediately
talk about a considerable amount of liquidity," he said, listing
other towns in Ukraine.
