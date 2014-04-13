(Adds further comments from interview, background)
By Anna Yukhananov and Lidia Kelly
WASHINGTON, April 13 Russia's further incursions
into eastern Ukraine would have serious macroeconomic
consequences, destabilizing banks and crimping Ukraine's
national output, the central bank governor said on Sunday.
Many of Ukraine's biggest factories and some of its
agricultural production lie in the east, where pro-Russian
separatists have taken up arms and occupied government
buildings.
"The main risk (to the economy) has a political-occupational
character," National Bank of Ukraine Governor Stepan Kubiv said
in an interview on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings
in Washington.
"Because if after Crimea, it will be Lugansk, Slaviansk,
Donetsk, Kharkhiv, and other small towns, then we immediately
talk about a considerable amount of liquidity," he said, listing
other towns in Ukraine.
Kubiv also said Ukraine was prepared to pay Russia about
$386 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas, below the amount Moscow had
demanded. But he emphasized that Ukraine will pay all its bills.
"Ukraine has always paid to creditors on time, based on
market and contractual prices," Kubiv said. "All the debts we
owe, we will pay, and there is no other option."
Moscow, which alienated Western powers by annexing Ukraine's
Crimean peninsula, this month raised the price it charges Kiev
for gas by 80 percent and said it awaits $2.2 billion in unpaid
bills. Ukraine imports more than half its gas needs from Russia.
Ukraine is set to receive a two-year, $14 billion to $18
billion IMF loan package by early May in exchange for
implementing tough economic reforms such as raising energy
prices and floating its currency. Other donors such as the World
Bank, United States, European Union and Japan have also promised
support.
Kubiv declined to specify the government's current level of
reserves, simply saying it was "sufficient," and the government
would reaffirm the exact amount by May, after an audit.
"Economic reforms and investment activity, plus the IMF's
two-year program (and other bilateral contributions) means we
will have enough resources to complete market reforms," Kubiv
said, adding that afterwards Ukraine plans to return to finance
itself in market. "We will be OK."
He said Ukraine had already started working on floating its
hryvnia currency, and plans to move to full inflation-targeting
within 12 months. While inflation is expected to hit double
digits this year, it should fall to a range of 3 percent to 5
percent after 2015, Kubiv said.
Despite the turmoil with Russia, Kubiv said Russia's central
bank governor Elvira Nabiullina called him to discuss bank
capitalization issues, including Ukrainian banks that hold
Russian capital.
Kubiv also hinted at possible changes to Ukraine's banking
system, where the IMF has required a stress test of 37 banks.
"One hundred and eighty-one banks for the Ukrainian market
is too many," he said. He declined to say how many would be
optimal, saying the political situation was changing too rapidly
to make forecasts.
"The estimate of political risks (for banks) keeps changing
every day," he said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Eric
Walsh)