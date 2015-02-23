BRIEF-S&P says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable
* says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook revised to negative from stable on financial problems with contractor
KIEV Feb 23 The head of Ukraine's central bank said on Monday the bank would tighten currency controls on importers in a move to defend the struggling national hyrvnia currency.
The bank said it would control all prepayment for importers' contracts over $50,000 and any importer with a contract over $500,000 would need to have a letter of credit with a top-rated foreign bank.
"We analysed the situation on the foreign exchange market and believe now is the time to introduce administrative curbs," bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said in a briefing.
Banks will also be prohibited to lend hryvnia to companies for the purpose of purchasing foreign currency, she said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The acting head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has directed the regulator to launch a pilot plan that would test how the market would be affected if exchanges lowered the fees they charge brokers to execute trades.