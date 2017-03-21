(Adds central bank deputy, analyst comments)
By Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, March 21 Ukraine's decision to impose an
economic blockade on territory held by Russian-backed
separatists will drag down economic growth to 1.9 percent this
year from an earlier estimate of 2.8 percent, the central bank
said on Tuesday.
President Petro Poroshenko announced last week that Ukraine
would halt cargo traffic with rebel-held areas, formalising an
existing blockade launched in January by activists.
The move prompted the International Monetary Fund to delay
disbursing another aid tranche to Ukraine's war-torn economy -
part of a $17.5 billion bailout programme - until the impact of
the blockade has been assessed.
The government has previously played down the delay, saying
the IMF's decision was "slightly postponed", and Deputy Central
Bank Governor Oleg Churiy said on Tuesday it could come as early
as next week.
"The National Bank considers it technically possible to hold
a meeting of the IMF Executive Board before the end of March on
the allocation of the fourth tranche to Ukraine," he said.
The revised forecasts underlined the damage to Ukraine
caused by the blockade, which cuts off the supply of coal and
steel that Ukrainian industry still buys from rebel territory
despite an insurgency that has killed more than 10,000 people.
The separatists have retaliated by seizing control of
businesses registered in Ukraine, including those owned by the
country's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.
Ukraine's economy plunged into recession after the outbreak
of separatist fighting in the eastern Donbass region in 2014,
and was helped back to its feet with aid from the IMF, the
United States and the European Union among others.
The disbursement of previous IMF aid tranches snagged on
Kiev's patchy performance in meeting conditions for the bailout,
including tackling corruption.
Kiev expects more than $5 billion of IMF money this year.
"It does show that the assumption that the IMF will pay the
remaining $5 billion this year is an unsafe assumption," Chris
Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory consultancy, told a
conference in London on Monday after the IMF delay.
"The IMF are looking at the changing situation in Ukraine
and assessing investment risk just like corporate and portfolio
investors."
The central bank on Tuesday also revised the 2017 current
account deficit forecast to $4.3 billion from $3.5 billion and
year-end foreign exchange reserves to $20.8 billion from $21.3
billion. The inflation forecast was unchanged at 9.1 percent.
It also said the effect of the blockade on the local hryvnia
currency would be limited.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London, writing by
Matthias Williams,; editing by Ed Osmond)