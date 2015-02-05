MOSCOW Feb 5 Ukraine's central bank governor said on Thursday the bank had agreed with the International Monetary Fund on terms for boosting the Fund's financial aid to Kiev.

The IMF is in talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting its financial support and said last week it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)