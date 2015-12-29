BRIEF-Property For Industry reaches internalization deal with PFIM Ltd
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
KIEV Dec 29 Ukraine expects to receive at least one tranche of funding from the International Monetary Fund in January as Kiev has fulfilled all preconditions, central bank chief Valariia Gontareva said on Tuesday.
Ukraine had expected to receive the third tranche, worth $1.7 billion, by the end of this year. Gontareva said it might now receive the fourth tranche, also of $1.7 billion, at the same time as the third. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI
April 2 A toddler and her mother were killed when a possible tornado flipped over a mobile home in Louisiana, authorities said on Sunday, as forecasters warned of a dangerous weather system bringing hail and fierce winds to parts of the U.S. South.