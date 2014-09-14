LONDON, Sept 14 A chance to buy the candy empire
of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is the kind of
opportunity in a fast-growing market that would normally have
multinational confectioners - like Nestle or Cadbury's parent
Mondelez - drooling at the prospect.
But despite owning factories in four countries and making
$1.2 billion in annual sales, Ukraine's "chocolate king" may
have a hard time finding a buyer for his company, now that its
founder is the leader of a country at war.
"It's all academic given the political situation at the
moment," said a financial source closely following the
situation.
"But at its core it makes your mouth water."
After years of combining his career as a billionaire candy
boss with posts in successive governments, Poroshenko promised
when he was elected in May to sell Roshen, the confectionary
empire named for the middle two syllables of his surname. He has
since hired advisors Rothschild and local firm Investment
Capital Ukraine to drum up investor interest.
On paper, there is a lot to tempt investors. Eastern Europe
is a region with a sweet tooth, accounting for 12.8 percent of
global candy sales despite a much smaller share of the world's
population. Roshen is the region's second biggest locally-owned
producer, ranked 18 in the world by net sales according to the
Candy Industry Top 100.
Apart from its main factories in Ukraine, it has plants in
EU members Lithuania and Hungary as well as in Russia. In a
region where tastes are still dominated by local habits, its
decorative assortment boxes with names like "Kiev Evening" and
"Royal Dessert" hold their own against global chocolate brands.
Although it could be broken up into parts, an asking price
that insiders say is likely to be around $1.5 billion means the
company is probably too big to be swallowed whole by domestic
players in Ukraine.
That would seem to make it a perfect target for firms like
Switzerland's Nestle or Mondelez, the U.S.
snack and confectionary business split off from Kraft that
includes Britain's Cadbury. Both are investing in the region and
not shy about acquiring local brands.
Nestle has looked at buying other confectionary businesses
in Ukraine, the sources said, while Mondelez announced in April
it is spending $110 million to open its fifth factory in Russia
next year.
But finding a buyer for a company associated with a war-time
leader is no simple matter.
Until last year, Russia accounted for about a fifth of
Roshen's sales. But Moscow banned imports of Roshen's Ukrainian
chocolates to Russia last year, officially on health and safety
grounds, and shut its Russian factories in March in a criminal
case that Kiev says is politically motivated. Since July, Russia
has banned all Ukrainian chocolates.
Kiev says Russian forces have supported pro-Russian
separatists in the east of Ukraine in a conflict which has
killed more than 3,000 people, although a ceasefire has been in
place for a week. Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in
March and President Vladimir Putin now calls eastern Ukraine
"New Russia", although he denies involvement in the war.
Those close to the effort to sell Roshen say the company's
prospectus is being shopped despite the conflict.
"Contact has been made with prospective buyers but it's very
preliminary," said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified as the process is private. "This is a big and complex
situation and any sale is not going to happen in a few weeks.
Don't expect anything imminent."
Financial sources closely following the deal said that given
the tense political situation, any sales process is likely going
to be complicated because commercial or strategic logic won't
apply. Large international players are unlikely to table bids
before the conflict is clearly over, they said.
Roshen did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment. ICU could not be reached. Rothschild declined to
comment beyond confirming that it had been hired.
Roshen would be attractive to confectionary companies in the
low-to-mid-market chocolate range who are keen on expanding in
emerging markets and willing to navigate political interference.
Mars, the world's biggest chocolatier, is unlikely
to be interested because it only markets its own brands. But in
addition to Nestle and Mondelez, interested parties could
include Korean firm Lotte which entered the region
in 2010 with the purchase of Poland's Wedel from Kraft Foods,
and Turkish food manufacturer Ulker.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Maria Kieselyova
in Moscow; Editing by Peter Graff)