* Conflict halts output at half of Ukraine's coal mines
* State of emergency on electricity market declared
* Government may restrict coal exports, up imports
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Alessandra Prentice
KIEV, Aug 14 Intense fighting in eastern Ukraine
has forced coal mines to cut production or close entirely,
imperilling the country's electricity market and potentially
forcing the government to cut exports or limit consumption.
Coal mining is centred in the industrial regions of Luhansk
and Donetsk, where a months-long conflict between pro-Russian
separatists and Ukrainian forces has seen infrastructure
destroyed by artillery fire and supply networks disrupted.
Around half of the 115 coal mines in Ukraine, Europe's
second-largest coal producer, have halted production entirely
and output fell 22 percent year-on-year in July to 5.6 million
tonnes, said Mykhailo Volynets, the chairman of the Independent
Union of Miners.
"The remaining mines are operating chaotically, stopping and
starting production depending on the electricity supply and the
proximity of fighting," he told Reuters.
On Wednesday, the government declared a state of emergency
in the electricity market due to difficulties transporting coal
to thermal power plants (TPP), which provide around 40 percent
of the country's electricity.
The government is discussing limiting exports, Volynets
said.
Ukraine, a net exporter of thermal coal, which is used for
power generation, may also begin to import the fuel, according
to the director of Energy Resources Ukraine, Andrey Faforov.
"Imports from Poland, Russia, Indonesia, South Africa,
Colombia and other countries will be boosted. The issue is the
price," he said
The damaged state of supply routes is also a key problem.
"Access roads to the mines and power plants have been blown
up, so even if you import coal it's not clear how it could be
delivered," said Dragon Capital analyst Denys Savka.
A trader at Ukraine's largest private power and coal
producer, DTEK told Reuters a number of Ukrainian
TPP's had enough coal reserves for 16 days.
DTEK, part of the empire of Ukraine's richest businessman,
Rinat Akhmetov, declined immediate comment. It accounts for
about 29 percent of the country's thermal power generation and
controls about 46 percent of Ukraine's coal production.
The coal shortage comes at an awkward time for Ukraine,
which had been hoping to burn more thermal coal to fuel TPPs and
reduce use of natural gas, due to the high price it has to pay
to import Russian gas.
In 2013 Ukraine produced 83.7 million tonnes of coal, of
which around 60 percent was thermal coal, according to energy
ministry data.
Other Ukrainian industries have also been rocked by the
violence in the country's east. Steel production, which accounts
for around 15 percent of Ukraine's economy, fell 7 percent in
the first half of 2014 because of damage to operations from
artillery fire and supply disruptions.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)