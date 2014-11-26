* Coal supply has been disrupted by conflict in East
* Blackouts real threat as energy supplies are squeezed
* Coal imports urgently needed as other options limited
By Nina Chestney and Barbara Lewis
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Nov 26 A shortage of coal,
rather than gas, is likely to plunge Ukraine into freezing
darkness this winter as conflict in its east seals off supplies
that used to make it self sufficient.
Kiev has said any hopes it had of Russian coal coming to the
rescue were dashed when Moscow suspended exports.
Ukraine has declared a state of emergency in its electricity
market and blackouts are imminent unless it can import coal,
analysts and industry officials say.
"We have no energy reserves now, everything works on maximum
and every technical problem can lead to sharp power cuts," said
Andrey Favorov, managing director of energy investment company
Energy Resources of Ukraine.
"The only way to avoid freezing this winter is to negotiate,
to pull out politics: we need to look at buying coal from
reliable traders, import coal from South Africa, Australia,
Vietnam, other countries."
While EU officials have spent months brokering a deal to try
to avert a supply crisis following Russia's cut-off of gas to
Kiev in June, fighting in east Ukraine has shut down mines and
rail links used for transporting coal to power plants.
Ukraine was self-sufficient in coal, producing more than 60
million tonnes last year, but since June separatist fighting in
the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has halted production from 66
coal mines, leaving only 60 running, European coal association
Euracoal said.
It is estimated that Ukraine needs 1 to 2 million tonnes of
imported coal a month between now and April.
Hydroelectric and nuclear power plants are running flat out
to help cover the shortfall but the country's old electricity
grid and infrastructure to do not guarantee reliable supply.
LIMITED OPTIONS
Ukraine is one of Europe's biggest coal producers and gets
roughly 40 percent of its electricity from coal. The rest comes
from nuclear (45 percent), gas (10 percent) and hydroelectric
power (5 percent), the International Energy Agency says.
Russia cut off its gas because of a row over pricing and
unpaid bills. A fragile deal last month which could lead to the
restoration of supplies, but so far that has not happened as
Ukraine has been avoiding making any upfront payments for new
deliveries.
Ukraine's gas storage sites currently hold around 3.5
months' supply, depending on the weather.
"While emergency measures might ease the severity of a power
shortage, both domestic and industrial users will have to be
prepared for rolling outages over this winter," said Ganna
Korniyenko, analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
Emergency measures include cutting consumption and public
information campaigns to save energy, while in the long term the
Kiev government is trying to raise energy prices to market
levels to end a culture of energy waste based on decades of
unrealistically cheap energy.
Anthracite, or hard coal, is used in Ukranian power plants
but it makes up around only 1 percent of world coal reserves and
is only mined in just a handful of countries. Ukraine's ability
to pay for that coal is also hampered by its weak currency.
Ukraine can import electricity from Russia and the energy
ministry said on Wednesday it will allow this, but in limited
quantities.
