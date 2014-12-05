* Prosecutors say coal in deal unsuitable for power plants
KIEV, Dec 5 The head of a Ukrainian state energy
firm has been detained on suspicion of embezzling funds after a
botched deal to buy South African coal deepened the country's
electricity crisis, prosecutors said on Friday.
Without Russian natural gas imports since June and hit by
separatist violence that has disrupted its own coal mining,
Ukraine has been forced to introduce mass electricity cuts.
To help keep coal-fired power plants operating it turned to
South Africa for one million tonnes of coal and received three
deliveries before supplier Steel Mont Trading halted supply in
November citing concerns about Ukraine's instability.
The director of energy firm Ukrinterenergo has been detained
by Ukrainian investigators over his involvement in the deal, the
prosecutor general's office said in a statement, which did not
provide the director's name.
A spokesman for Ukrinterenergo confirmed the director had
been detained and named him as Volodymyr Zinevich.
A preliminary investigation had found he had "knowingly
signed a contract with the company Steel Mont Trading to acquire
coal ... which on its own was unsuitable for use," the
prosecutor said.
The price of the coal soared to $134 per tonne from an
initial $86 because of repeated amendments to the contract, it
said. Steel Mont Trading declined to comment.
Ukraine's state electricity provider said on Friday it had
introduced limits on electricity consumption between the hours
of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. mostly due to
low coal stocks at power plants.
Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Friday there
was a "tense" situation at the country's power plants with coal
stocks running so low at some that they are not able to produce
the required amount of power.
The collapse of the South African deal forced Ukraine to
look to Russia for coal to get through the winter, but
Demchyshyn said those deliveries were beset by delays resulting
in 500 wagons of coal being held at the border.
