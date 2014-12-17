KIEV Dec 17 Some 20 power units across Ukraine
have been idled due to a lack of coal and the latest data shows
coal reserves at plants have fallen by another four percent,
state-run energy firm Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.
Ukraine used to be self-sufficient in coal, but separatist
fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has halted
production at more than half of the country's coal mines,
prompting a power crisis.
Coal reserves at power plants have fallen to 1.39 million
tonnes, Ukrenergo said, down from around 4 million tonnes a year
ago.
The 20 idled units at six thermal power plants represent a
capacity of 5,400 megawatts or around 10 percent of Ukraine's
total power capacity.
The resulting electricity shortages have forced the company
to impose power restrictions across the country.
Ukraine has looked to buy thermal coal from abroad, but
supplies from Russia have been erratic and a deal to import
South African coal fell through.
Thermal power plants traditionally supply around 40 percent
of Ukraine's electricity.
