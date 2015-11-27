KIEV Nov 27 Russia has started to restrict coal
supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn told
parliament on Friday, saying Kiev had 1 month of its own
supplies left, enough to ensure the stable functioning of the
power system for up to 50 days.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that
Russia might cut coal supplies to punish Ukraine for what he
said was its deliberate refusal to help rebuild power lines to
Russian-annexed Crimea, which were blown up by unknown saboteurs
over the weekend.
