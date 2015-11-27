(Recasts, updates with quotes)
KIEV Nov 27 Russia has begun to restrict coal
supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn told
parliament on Friday, days after the Kremlin threatened to
punish Kiev for a power blackout of Russian-annexed Crimea.
Demchyshyn said pro-Russian separatists who control coal
mines in eastern Ukraine had also halted coal supplies. He said
Kiev had one month of its own coal supplies left and was seeking
alternative supplies from South Africa.
"Coal supplies have been restricted from uncontrolled
territory (Donbass) and from Russia," said Demchyshyn.
"Right now our power stations have enough coal reserves in
storage to last for at least one month. But in the long-term
problematic questions will arise."
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that
Russia might cut coal supplies to punish Ukraine for what he
said was its deliberate refusal to help rebuild power lines to
Crimea, which were blown up by unknown saboteurs.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in March last year,
plunging relations between the one-time allies into crisis.
Minor repair work has been carried out on the sabotaged
pylons and power lines in southern Ukraine which supply Crimea,
but none of the four pylons which were destroyed are
operational.
Ukraine depends on coal to fulfil around 44 percent of its
power needs. Nuclear energy makes up about the same proportion,
with the rest of its needs being met by renewable sources.
Demchyshyn said two ships carrying coal from South Africa
were en route to Ukraine and would dock in December with around
250,000 tonnes of coal.
Taken together with Ukraine's own coal reserves of about 1
million tonnes, he said Kiev had enough coal to ensure the
stable functioning of its energy system for 45-50 days.
He said Ukraine was in talks with South Africa about further
coal supplies.
Ukraine earlier this week said it was halting gas purchases
from Russia. Demchyshyn said Ukraine had 16.5 billion cubic
metres of its own gas in reserve, enough for the winter heating
season.
