KIEV Feb 18 Ukraine's Samopomich party has quit
the ruling coalition, one of its leaders Oleh Berezyuk said on
Thursday, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk
to find new allies or risk the collapse of the government.
The announcement came just a day after another party led by
former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko quit the coalition. The
loss of the Samopomich party's 26 lawmakers therefore leaves the
alliance of Yatseniuk's party and the President's faction
without a majority in parliament.
Samopomich considers it "impossible to remain further in a
union of political powers that participated in an oligarch-led
coup in parliament," Berezyuk said in a briefing.
The government survived a no confidence motion in parliament
on Tuesday, but some critics have said this is because lawmakers
backed by Ukraine's powerful businessmen swung the vote by
leaving the chamber without casting a ballot.
Kiev's slow progress in enacting reforms, including reducing
the power of vested interests in policymaking, has angered the
Ukrainian public and delayed the disbursement of aid under a $40
billion International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme.
Yatseniuk, who has said he is in talks with other political
groups on joining the coalition, called for unity among
remaining members of the alliance.
"I appeal to the president and his faction, to all healthy
democratic powers to turn over a new leaf," he said in
government meeting following Samopomich's announcement.
Getting new allies could help Yatseniuk stave off the
prospect of a snap election, but he may struggle to pass
critical reforms due to the high level of opposition to his
government within the President's faction in the coalition.
