March 2 Ukraine withdrew its coast guard vessels
from two ports in Crimea and moved them to other Black Sea bases
on Sunday, a sign that Russian forces were completing their
seizure of the isolated Black Sea peninsula.
In a statement, the border guards said vessels from the
Crimean ports of Kerch and Sevastopol had been moved to Odessa
and Mariupol. The situation on Ukraine's frontiers was stable
apart from in Crimea, the statement said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared he has the
right to invade Ukraine to protect Russian citizens. Russian
forces have seized Crimea, where they have a naval base at
Sevastopol, but have not entered other parts of Ukraine.