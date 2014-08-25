KIEV Aug 25 A Ukrainian military spokesman said on Monday that Russian forces "in the guise of" separatist rebels had crossed into south-east Ukraine with ten tanks and two armoured infantry vehicles, aiming to open a new front in the separatist war.

"This morning there was an attempt by the Russian military in the guise of Donbass fighters to open a new area of military confrontation in the southern Donetsk region," spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

Earlier, a separate military statement said Ukrainian border guards had engaged an armoured column near the town of Novoazovsk on the Azov Sea in south-east Ukraine. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)