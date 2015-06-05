LONDON, June 5 Ukraine's biggest group of creditors said they were disappointed that no basis had been found for detailed negotiations with Kiev on how to restructure the country's debt, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Kiev and a creditors' committee led by Franklin Templeton had earlier held a teleconference aimed at reaching a debt restructuring deal that will enable Ukraine to meet targets attached to a $40 billion International Monetary Fund-led bailout package.

The two sides have been at odds over deal terms, with the committee rejecting Ukraine's insistence that they take a haircut - a reduction in the bonds' face value.

"The Committee submitted a burden sharing proposal in early May that would provide approximately $15.8 billion of liquidity relief to the country and meet the three IMF criteria," the creditor committee said in an emailed statement.

"We are disappointed that we have not yet found the basis for detailed negotiations between principals and continue to believe that it is in the interests of Ukraine for such discussions to commence as quickly as possible."

Sovereign dollar bonds have jumped this week to multi-month highs on optimism that a haircut would be smaller than earlier expected.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)