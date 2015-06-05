LONDON, June 5 Ukraine's biggest group of
creditors said they were disappointed that no basis had been
found for detailed negotiations with Kiev on how to restructure
the country's debt, according to a statement issued on Friday.
Kiev and a creditors' committee led by Franklin Templeton
had earlier held a teleconference aimed at reaching a debt
restructuring deal that will enable Ukraine to meet targets
attached to a $40 billion International Monetary Fund-led
bailout package.
The two sides have been at odds over deal terms, with the
committee rejecting Ukraine's insistence that they take a
haircut - a reduction in the bonds' face value.
"The Committee submitted a burden sharing proposal in early
May that would provide approximately $15.8 billion of liquidity
relief to the country and meet the three IMF criteria," the
creditor committee said in an emailed statement.
"We are disappointed that we have not yet found the basis
for detailed negotiations between principals and continue to
believe that it is in the interests of Ukraine for such
discussions to commence as quickly as possible."
Sovereign dollar bonds have jumped this week to multi-month
highs on optimism that a haircut would be smaller than earlier
expected.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)