July 25 The European Union and the United States
have announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its
energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest
international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine.
Below are recent comments and decisions from European
companies showing the potential impact on business:
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of the sanctions.
* Germany's Chamber of Industry and Commerce, DIHK, expects
both the Russian and German economies to suffer from the fresh
sanctions, especially medium-sized German mechanical engineering
companies, its chief Martin Wansleben said on Tuesday. "Russian
customers are holding off placing order because they don't know
whether the Germans will be able to deliver," he said. "And
German companies are not certain whether they are allowed to
deliver."
* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the
fresh sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the
European and especially the German export industry. More than
25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.
* The United States has slapped sanctions on VTB,
the Bank of Moscow, the Russian Agriculture Bank and the United
Shipbuilding Corp over Moscow's support for separatists in
eastern Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. VTB, Russia's
second-largest bank by assets, called the sanctions "politically
motivated" and "unjust" but said it was confident it could raise
capital if needed.
* International credit and debit card company Visa Inc
said the new wave of U.S. economic sanctions was not affecting
its work in Russia and does not force it to stop serving Russian
clients.
* Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame plans to sell
a lipstick factory in Russia as it moves to consolidate
production in one location in the country, a real estate
consultant and the company said on Tuesday. Oriflame scrapped
third-quarter dividends in May and said it was trying to cut
costs to help deal with "very tough conditions" in Russia and
Ukraine, its two biggest markets.
* Russia's Gazprombank met with South Korean debt investors
for the first time last week as the threat of tougher sanctions
risks freezing it out of funding markets in Europe.
* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in
second-quarter profits on Tuesday but warned further Western
sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its
relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft.
To date, the sanctions had not had a significant effect on its
business in Russia, where it makes about a third of its crude
oil output, but that could change.
* French oil services firm Technip last week cut
operating margin targets for its onshore/offshore unit for this
year and next, citing the possible impact of sanctions on Russia
and tighter spending budgets among its clients.
* Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said it
was not too concerned that its business would be hit by
potential sanctions against Russia due to the Ukraine crisis.
The company would have to balance the risks by seizing
opportunities in other areas, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Compiled by Erica
Billingham and Tom Pfeiffer)