July 25 The European Union and the United States have announced further sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors in the strongest international action yet over Moscow's support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Below are recent comments and decisions from European companies showing the potential impact on business:

* French oil major Total said it had stopped buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early to gauge the impact of the sanctions.

* Germany's Chamber of Industry and Commerce, DIHK, expects both the Russian and German economies to suffer from the fresh sanctions, especially medium-sized German mechanical engineering companies, its chief Martin Wansleben said on Tuesday. "Russian customers are holding off placing order because they don't know whether the Germans will be able to deliver," he said. "And German companies are not certain whether they are allowed to deliver."

* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the fresh sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the European and especially the German export industry. More than 25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.

* The United States has slapped sanctions on VTB, the Bank of Moscow, the Russian Agriculture Bank and the United Shipbuilding Corp over Moscow's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, called the sanctions "politically motivated" and "unjust" but said it was confident it could raise capital if needed.

* International credit and debit card company Visa Inc said the new wave of U.S. economic sanctions was not affecting its work in Russia and does not force it to stop serving Russian clients.

* Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame plans to sell a lipstick factory in Russia as it moves to consolidate production in one location in the country, a real estate consultant and the company said on Tuesday. Oriflame scrapped third-quarter dividends in May and said it was trying to cut costs to help deal with "very tough conditions" in Russia and Ukraine, its two biggest markets.

* Russia's Gazprombank met with South Korean debt investors for the first time last week as the threat of tougher sanctions risks freezing it out of funding markets in Europe.

* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in second-quarter profits on Tuesday but warned further Western sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft. To date, the sanctions had not had a significant effect on its business in Russia, where it makes about a third of its crude oil output, but that could change.

* French oil services firm Technip last week cut operating margin targets for its onshore/offshore unit for this year and next, citing the possible impact of sanctions on Russia and tighter spending budgets among its clients.

* Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia said it was not too concerned that its business would be hit by potential sanctions against Russia due to the Ukraine crisis. The company would have to balance the risks by seizing opportunities in other areas, Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told Reuters. (Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Compiled by Erica Billingham and Tom Pfeiffer)