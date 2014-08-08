(Adds items on Russian car market and Raiffeisen Bank Intl)

Aug 8 Senior EU agricultural experts will hold an emergency meeting next Thursday to analyse the effects of Russia's ban on EU food imports, as Russia's retaliation to Western measures over the Ukraine crisis threatened an increasing economic impact.

Following is a summary of recent reports showing the repercussions for European companies of Western sanctions and Russia's response:

* The downturn in Russia's car market gathered pace in July, with sales sliding 23 percent year-on-year, figures from the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group showed, in the latest sign that Russian consumers are growing increasingly worried about the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

* Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) played down the potential impact of Western sanctions on its business in Russia, where it is the 10th-largest lender.

* European airlines Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Finnair would be hardest hit by a potential closure of the airspace over Siberia, data from a flight tracking website showed.

* Two Russian banks hit by Western sanctions have asked for state help, potentially bringing the total bill for supporting the industry to $10 billion and piling pressure on government finances in a slowing economy.

* Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit target after the German government withdrew its approval for a contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its automotive business to a joint venture.

* Shares of Norwegian fish farmers fall sharply over fears that Russia, their biggest market, will ban imports as part of its planned sanctions against Western states.

* Commerzbank is not expecting to face major losses from its Russia-related business, which may be affected by the EU sanctions, Chief Financial Officer Stephan Engels said.

* German airport operator Fraport said the crisis in Russia and the prospect of further sanctions being imposed has led to considerable uncertainties regarding its stake in St. Petersburg airport.

* UniCredit, banking market leader in central and eastern Europe, said sanctions would have only a marginal impact on its business there. Its regional subsidiary Bank Austria forecast solid profits in Russia despite the sanctions, thanks in part to its ability to raise money locally, though it warned of lost opportunities.

* Daimler has seen growth weaken in the Russian auto market due to the Ukraine crisis, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia following developments in Ukraine.

* Adidas, the world's second-biggest sportswear firm, cut its revenue and profit targets for this year and scrapped them for next year, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf business and its exposure to a weak Russian market.

* The head of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil said sanctions would force the company to reduce its investments due to limited access to funds.

* Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said it converted its foreign currency deposits into roubles and Hong Kong dollars to protect against any further sanctions.

* Italy's Enel is not considering the sale of its Russian assets at the moment, the utility's CEO Francesco Starace said.

* German retailer Metro AG said conditions were still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry business.

* French oil major Total said it had stopped buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early to gauge the impact of sanctions.

* Oil and gas producer BP reported a sharp rise in second-quarter profits but warned further Western sanctions on Russia could harm its business there and its relationship with Russian state oil company Rosneft.

* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the latest sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the European and especially the German export industry. More than 25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said. (Compiled by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)