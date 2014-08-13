Aug 13 Russia has issued a ban on European Union
food imports, retaliating against Western sanctions over
Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Here are some recent comments and announcements showing the
impact of the sanctions on European companies.
* German utility E.ON posted a 12 percent drop in
first-half core profit, hit by a weakening economy in Russia,
and said it was concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis
on its most important foreign market.
* Finnish department store chain Stockmann said
the operating environment in Russia was unstable, as it reported
a smaller-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, pulled
lower by a decline in the Russian rouble.
* Consumer goods group Henkel forecast a tough
six months ahead, with political turmoil in Russia and volatile
exchange rates hurting sales.
* Russia has returned some cheese shipments to Italy and
cancelled pear exports from Modena under a food import ban, an
agriculture group said.
* Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI)
played down the potential impact of sanctions on its business in
Russia, where it is the 10th-largest lender.
* Norwegian salmon prices were seen falling due to Russia's
food sanctions, forcing farmers to scramble for new markets at a
time when prices are already under pressure.
* The CEO of Finland's Nokian Tyres said he expected sales
volume in Russia to be about flat in the third quarter compared
to a year earlier
* With foreign lending to Russia frozen, some European banks
are trying to refinance existing loans to big companies there in
order to protect their business.
* A drop in Russia's car market quickened in July. Sales
slid 23 percent, the latest sign that Russians are increasingly
worried about the impact of the Ukraine crisis.
* Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Finnair
would be hit hardest by a potential closure of airspace over
Siberia, flight tracking data showed.
* Rheinmetall slashed its 2014 operating profit
target after the German government withdrew its approval for a
contract with Russia and the group shifted some of its
automotive business to a joint venture.
* Daimler has seen growth weaken in Russia's auto
market due to the Ukraine crisis, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche
told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
* Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
said it had placed restrictions on its lending in Russia
following developments in Ukraine.
* Adidas cut its profit target for this year and
scrapped it for next year, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf
business and exposure to a weak Russian market.
* The head of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil
said sanctions would force the company to reduce its
investments due to limited access to funds.
* Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said it
converted foreign currency deposits to roubles and Hong Kong
dollars to protect against any more sanctions.
* German retailer Metro AG said conditions were
still not right to list a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
business.
* French oil major Total said it had stopped
buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it was still too early
to gauge the impact of sanctions.
* BP posted a big rise in second-quarter profit but
warned more sanctions on Russia could harm business there and
its ties to state oil company Rosneft.
* More than 25,000 jobs are at risk in Germany following the
latest sanctions, the German Committee on Eastern European
Economic Relations said. "Further damage is looming for the
European and especially the German export industry. More than
25,000 jobs are in danger in Germany alone," it said.
