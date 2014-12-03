LONDON Dec 3 Ukrainian companies are struggling with foreign debt repayments, hit by the hryvnia's 45 percent fall this year, slumping revenues caused by economic recession and the conflict in the east of the country

Following is a factbox detailing some of the companies that have announced debt restructurings:

First Ukrainian International Bank - Asked creditors for maturity extension on its $250 million bond due December 2014, to increase the tenor to 2018. Metinvest - Has agreed a part exchange of its $500 million November 2015 for 2017 notes with a 10.50 percent coupon.

Mriya Agro - Is trying to extend the maturity on its $400 million 2018 bond. However it has been served with a notice of acceleration for immediate repayment plus interest by trustee BNY Mellon. Agroton - Is asking creditors to delay for one year coupon payments due in January and June 2015 and waive a potential event of default should 2014 financials not be published on a timely basis. It also wants to further defer already delayed payments from 2013 and 2014. Finance and Credit Bank - Agreed with creditors to extend maturity on $95 million loan participation notes due Jan. 25, 2014 until January 2019 and cut the coupon rate to 9.25 percent from 10.5 percent, in return for a small upfront cash payment totalling 5.3 percent. This bond had been earlier restructured in 2009. VAB Bank - Had proposed extending maturity on $90 million bond due June 2014 until June 2019, with step-up coupon rates. It was put into administration last month making any further bond payments unlikely.

Nadra Bank - Agreed extending maturity on $60 million bond due 2017 to July 2018, temporary interest rate reduction to 6.25 percent from 8.0 percent and amortisation in eight equal instalments starting January 2015. Nadra originally restructured this bond in 2010. INTERPIPE - Failed to make a scheduled principal debt repayment of $106 million in November 2013. It initiated discussions with its lending group regarding a further restructuring of debt repayments but suspended talks in September. It is expected to restructure its 2017 $200 million Eurobond.

Following are some corporate dollar bonds maturing in 2015 Metinvest - $500 mln, May 2015 (restructuring) DTEK - $200 mln, April 2015 Ukreximbank - $750 mln, April 2015 mln (state-run) MHP - $250 mln, April 2015 Privatbank - $200 mln, Sept 2015 Avangardco - $200 mln, Oct 2015 (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by IFR, Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Peter Graff)