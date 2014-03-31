BERLIN, March 31 Germany, France and Poland
called on Monday for an international conference to be held on
Ukraine and urged Russia to take part.
The three countries' foreign ministers suggested it should
be held after Ukraine holds presidential elections in May.
Moscow and the West are at odds over Russia's annexation of
the Crimea region in March, which followed the overthrow of
Ukraine's pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich amid a national
dispute over whether the former Soviet republic should align
with Europe or Russia.
"In order to send a strong signal of support, consolidate
international support efforts and discuss necessary reforms, we
suggest to hold a conference on gathering international support,
including technical assistance for Ukraine after the
presidential elections," the minsiters said in a statement after
meeting in Germany.
"We would greatly appreciate Russian participation," they
added.
They also proposed EU-Russia talks with Ukraine, Moldova and
Georgia about the consequences of EU-association agreements with
Eastern European partners.
Ukraine plans to hold presidential elections on May 25. It
remains deeply divided over the protests.
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised powers, which
does not include Russia, have already suspended their
participation in the G8, which does, unless the Kremlin changes
course on Ukraine.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Angus MacSwan)