(Adds new quote, background, details.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner and other senior Republican
and Democratic House members urged U.S. President Barack Obama
to quickly authorize lethal weapons for Ukraine as it battles
Russian-backed separatists, according to a letter released on
Thursday.
"We urge you to quickly approve additional efforts to
support Ukraine's efforts to defend its sovereign territory,
including through the transfer of lethal, defensive weapons
systems to the Ukrainian military," they wrote in a letter,
dated Wednesday and signed by eight Republicans and three
Democrats.
The letter followed up on a meeting between Boehner, other
members of Congress and Ukrainian lawmakers last week.
Obama along with European leaders are weighing their next
steps in dealing with the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including
possibly providing weapons as well as additional sanctions
against Moscow over its role in supporting rebels.
U.S. officials have said they are concerned about the risk
of escalating the level of fighting and getting sucked into a
proxy war with Russia.
Victoria Nuland, U.S. assistant secretary of state for
European affairs, told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that
the United States had provided $118 million in security aid in
the past 14 months. Last month, the State Department pledged
nearly $17 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed
frustration with what many see as the Obama administration's
resistance to providing weapons despite what they see as
increased Russian aggression.
"In the face of Russian aggression, the lack of clarity on
our overall strategy thus far has done little to reassure our
friends and allies in the region who, understandably, feel
vulnerable. This needs to change," the lawmakers wrote in the
letter.
The House and U.S. Senate voted unanimously late last year
for a bill authorizing Obama to provide weapons to Kiev but he
has yet to decide whether to send any.
Wednesday's letter was signed by Boehner, House Majority
Leader Kevin McCarthy, and top Republicans and Democrats from
the House Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence
Committees, as well as the Republican chairs of the House
Appropriations Committee and Defense and State and Foreign
Operations Appropriations subcommittees.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)