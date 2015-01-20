(Recasts with comments from German foreign minister)
BERLIN Jan 20 A new round of peace talks on the
conflict in eastern Ukraine will be held in Berlin on Wednesday
evening with the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine, Germany
and France taking part, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier said.
"We're faced with a threatening situation again due to new
fighting flaring up in eastern Ukraine in recent days," he said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Steinmeier said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin had asked him to invite
them to talks in Berlin again after several days of intensive
discussions in which they tried to find political compromises.
"We now need to prevent military confrontations from
intensifying any more and avoid further political escalation
between Kiev and Moscow. That's worth every effort," Steinmeier
said.
After a similar meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin last
Monday, the four countries called off a proposed leaders' summit
because of a lack of progress in implementing the Minsk peace
plan, which was agreed in September.
The war between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian rebels
broke out soon after Russia annexed Crimea last year, creating
the worst crisis in East-West relations since the Cold War.
Western governments accuse Russia of backing the rebels,
including by sending in troops, a charge Moscow denies.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said increased military
activity by Ukrainian government forces had undermined hopes of
arranging a four-way summit, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
