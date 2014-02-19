KIEV Feb 19 Ukraine's anti-government protesters seized government buildings in a few cities in the western part of the country, local media and the police said on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that protesters had seized regional administration headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv.

The website of Ukrainska Pravda said that protesters torched the main police station in Ternopil and were trying to seize the headquarters of regional administration.

Opposition lawmaker Oleksander Aronets said that protesters had also seized the local prosecutor's office.

"Protesters occupied the prosecutor's office in Ternopil and burnt all cases against Ukrainian heroes!," he said on his Facebook profile. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toni Reinhold)