MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia is ready to send a second
humanitarian aid convoy to eastern Ukraine "even tomorrow",
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, after an
earlier convoy that entered Ukrainian territory last week
without Kiev's permission.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko criticised Russia's
first humanitarian convoy, which raised tensions between the
West and Moscow, and said he was concerned about Russia's intent
to dispatch a second one.
When asked by journalists about plans for a second Russian
convoy to eastern Ukraine, where government forces are fighting
pro-Russian rebels, Peskov said: "It will happen soon, the
Russian side is ready to do it even tomorrow."
