MOSCOW Aug 22 Moscow is not in breach of international law over its humanitarian convoy to Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.

"We are acting in full accordance with international humanitarian law norms," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement. "We cannot accept and will not accept the disastrous situation in which people living in the south-east of Ukraine have found themselves."

Ukraine said on Friday the entry of Russian aid trucks onto its territory was a "flagrant violation" of international law and it appealed to the international community to condemn Russia's actions as illegal and aggressive. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)