MOSCOW Aug 22 Moscow is not in breach of
international law over its humanitarian convoy to Ukraine, a
senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.
"We are acting in full accordance with international
humanitarian law norms," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov
said in a statement. "We cannot accept and will not accept the
disastrous situation in which people living in the south-east of
Ukraine have found themselves."
Ukraine said on Friday the entry of Russian aid trucks onto
its territory was a "flagrant violation" of international law
and it appealed to the international community to condemn
Russia's actions as illegal and aggressive.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)