DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
MOSCOW Aug 23 A Russian truck convoy with humanitarian aid has left Ukraine and is now in Russia, RIA news agency cited a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry in Moscow as saying on Saturday.
The convoy of about 220 trucks had started to return to Russia from Ukraine earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.