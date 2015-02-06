(Recasts with evacuation from Debaltseve)
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gleb Garanich
DEBALTSEVE, Ukraine Feb 6 Convoys of buses
carrying many local residents to safety left the besieged town
of Debaltseve in eastern Ukraine on Friday as government forces
kept up artillery fire to defend their positions against
pro-Russian separatists.
The two convoys of empty buses, one of around 20 vehicles
coming from territory controlled by the Ukrainian army and
another of more than 30 from the rebel-held city of Donetsk
converged in Debaltseve town centre's narrow streets and a small
square near the district administration building.
Hundreds of civilians were waiting, on a frosty day, to
board and leave the town either to Ukrainian or rebel-held
territory.
Between 500 and 700 people said they would be leaving
today," said Oleksandr Klymenko, a Ukrainian government
official. "For those leaving to (government-controlled)
Slaviansk we have rail cars ready with blankets and heating and
they will be (later) distributed elsewhere to Ukraine."
An estimated 3,000 people still remained in the town which
had a population of around 25,000 before the conflict, he said.
Both convoys, which were accompanied by Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors, left Debaltseve at
around the same time, though the one returning to
rebel-controlled Donetsk, about 60 km (37 miles) away, took only
60 people. Most buses returned empty.
But even as the evacuation progressed, Ukrainian defenders
kept up regular howitzer and mortar fire at separatists beyond
the town's perimeter from a position about 200 metres (yards)
from the town centre.
STRATEGIC HUB
In Donetsk, Eduard Basurin, a rebel commander, accused
Ukrainian authorities of failing to inform the people about the
possibility of the evacuation to the rebel Donetsk People's
Republic (DNR).
"Also when we entered Debaltseve their (Ukrainian) artillery
was firing from inside the town," he told reporters.
Government forces have held on to Debaltseve, a strategic
rail hub linking the two separatist-held regions of eastern
Ukraine, despite rebel artillery attacks that badly damaged the
town.
"The last two weeks were hell. We will go to Ukrainian
territory, we have relatives there," said Artem Nikishin, a
31-year-old, as he boarded a bus to the government-controlled
town of Slaviansk with his wife and two sons. "This is our
property now," he said, pointing to several bags and a wrap made
of a blanket.
Regional police chief in Debaltseve Vyacheslav Abroskin said
on Facebook that one person had been killed in rebel artillery
shelling of the town on Friday morning.
In the centre of Debaltseve, dozens of Ukrainian troops in
full battle gear, mingled with civilians waiting either to
receive humanitarian aid or board the buses.
A soldier who only used his nickname of "the student" said
they were determined to hold Debaltseve.
"We will win this battle, we do not need American weapons...
what we need is our fighting spirit, as long as we have it we
will defeat these Russian servants in Donetsk and (Russian
President Vladimir) Putin himself."
Another soldier who said his name was Ruslan, a man in his
late 50s, said he had volunteered to fight for the future of the
country. "There's no need for young people to die here. We old
dogs can defeat these Russian cowards alone. We can give them a
good bite," Ruslan said waving his fist at Russian liaison
officers accompanying one of the convoys.
Most of those fleeing Debaltseve were headed for
government-held territory, but Svetlana, 45, was getting on a
bus to the rebel-held town of Yenakieve, 22 km (14 miles) away.
"After two weeks in a cellar, thinking and rethinking
whether to leave the house or not, we've decided to leave. The
kids don't have to experience this any more," said Svetlana, who
declined to give her last name.
(Writing by Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska)