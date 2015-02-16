MOSCOW Feb 16 Pro-Russian rebels will open a safe corridor for Ukrainian troops to leave the encircled town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine if they laid down their weapons, Interfax news agency quoted a separatist commander as saying on Monday.

"We propose opening a corridor for (Ukrainian troops) to lay down their arms and leave. We don't even suggest they be taken prisoner," the commander, Eduard Basurin, was quoted as saying.

