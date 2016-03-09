KIEV, March 9 Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption
Bureau (NABU) said on Wednesday it suspected a senior executive
in state energy firm Naftogaz of putting "illegal pressure" on a
former minister to secure a government post.
NABU suspects Andriy Pasishnik, a deputy head of Naftogaz, of
pressuring Abromavicius "with the aim of putting himself forward
for the deputy minister position, against the will of the
minister."
Pasishnik denied the allegations. "All these 'suspicions'
have no basis," he said in a Facebook post.
The allegation is the latest twist in a scandal surrounding
the resignation of Aivaras Abromavicius in February, which
underlined Ukraine's struggle to eliminate cronyism and
implement reforms demanded by Western creditors.
Abromavicius resigned in February saying that powerful
figures behind the scenes were making his job impossible. A
former fund manager lauded by Washington as a reformer, his
brief included privatising hundreds of state-owned companies and
also breaking apart Naftogaz into smaller entities.
He did not name Pasishnik directly in his resignation speech
in February, but accused Ihor Kononenko, an ally of President
Petro Poroshenko, of seeking to fill ministerial posts with his
associates.
His accusations added momentum to a political crisis that
has pushed the coalition close to breaking point and delayed
billions of dollars in international loans.
Kononenko denies any wrongdoing.
NABU said detectives had intended to question Pasishnik on
Wednesday, but that he had contacted the bureau on Tuesday
evening to say he would not be available until April 1 as he had
to travel abroad urgently for medical treatment.
