KIEV, March 22 Ukrainian police have seized 42
kilograms of gold and $4.8 million in cash during a search of
the apartments of Ukraine's former Energy Minister Eduard
Stavytsky, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Saturday.
Avakov said the searches had been conducted in connection
with a corruption investigation in the energy sector.
"It blew my mind when I received a report on the results
this morning. How much would one have to steal, to have such a
'trifle' at home as pocket money," Avakov said in a post on
Facebook.
Stavytsky's career blossomed under the presidency of ousted
Viktor Yanukovich and was appointed energy minister in December
2012.
Ukrainian media describe Stavytsky as a member of
Yanukovich's inner circle. He could not be reached for comment.
Ukrainian police on Friday detained another energy official
- the chief executive of state energy company Naftogaz, Yevhen
Bakulin, as part of the investigation into corruption that it
says may have cost the Ukrainian state about $4 billion.
Naftogaz is responsible for the import and distribution of
Russian natural gas in Ukraine. It also holds a monopoly on the
shipment of gas from Russia's Gazprom via Ukraine to
Europe.
