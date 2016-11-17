* Odessa governor who quit says Poroshenko not tackling
graft
* Saakashvili says reformists starved of funds, intimidated
* Ex-Georgia president one of three officials to quit in a
week
* Reuters could not independently verify his allegations
By Matthias Williams and Margaryta Chornokondratenko
KIEV, Nov 17 Firing an honest prosecutor,
starving reformers of funding and support, allowing the
intimidation of progressive officials.
These are some of the things Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko has either abetted or turned a blind eye to,
according to his one-time ally Mikheil Saakashvili, who spoke to
Reuters a week after resigning as a regional governor.
A former Georgian president, Saakashvili was appointed
governor of the Odessa region in 2015 by Poroshenko - Kiev's
pro-Western leader who pledged to transform Ukraine after the
Maidan street protests, partly fuelled by anger over official
corruption, led to the overthrow of the previous administration.
But for some in the country, dreams of radical change are
fading; a report by Transparency International on Wednesday
found nearly three-quarters of Ukrainians do not think there has
been a reduction in corruption under Poroshenko, compared with
under the former president, Kremlin-backed Viktor Yanukovich.
"Poroshenko wanted until now to appear nice in front of the
West, that he is doing something, without really doing
anything," Saakashvili said. "Imitating change without really
having any real substantial change."
Reuters could not independently verify any of Saakashvili's
allegations.
Poroshenko's office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. At the time of Saakashvili's resignation,
Poroshenko's office said "the issue of why Mr. Saakashvili filed
his resignation will be reviewed in an appropriate manner."
Saakashvili is one of three senior officials - with the
national police chief and a prominent customs officer - who
resigned in the space of a week, hitting out against the
president or other officials for allegedly sabotaging reforms.
Poroshenko and others in the government "have lost all taste
for reforms", Saakashvili said in an interview.
"Real change and reform really means also decreasing the
leverage for stealing, for plundering, pillaging Ukrainian
wealth and for the cronies of the president and the others to
basically increase their wealth," he said.
"First they refused to help us when they could, and then
they actually started to sabotage us."
POLITICAL FORCE
When Saakashvili quit on Nov. 7 he said he planned to create
a new Ukrainian political force without links to big business or
established political factions, and that he would pressure the
government for snap elections.
A day later on a visit to Slovenia, Poroshenko said he had
appointed Saakashvili to work on regional projects but added:
"We are a democratic country and if he decided to launch a
political campaign ... he can."
Poroshenko added that other Georgians he had appointed to
public positions "continue to work happily", holding up the head
of the national police Khatia Dekanoidze as an example. But less
than a week later, Dekanoidze also quit.
Saakashvili said he had hoped to reform Odessa on the Black
Sea, which had a reputation as a hub for smuggling with a
corrupt port customs service. But he said his efforts were
blocked at every turn.
"We see some of the old cronies of Yanukovich, basically
racketeer businesses, being replaced by people close to the
sitting president," Saakashvili said.
Recalling their conversations, Saakashvili said Poroshenko
had tried to blame former Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk for
blocking reform. But even after Yatseniuk's government fell in
April, Saakashvili said corruption was allowed to continue.
Yatseniuk resigned and, according to Saakashvili, the price
he and his party exacted for supporting Poroshenko's choice of
new prime minister was the sacking a reformist prosecutor who
was investigating a scam to loot fuel from a state-run refinery.
Yatseniuk's People's Front party did not respond to a
request for comment.
'LAST OF THE MOHICANS'
Saakashvili also said the head of Odessa port customs, Yulia
Marushevska, was prevented from implementing reforms to reduce
the discretionary powers of officers to set the level of duties
and recruit new people who would be less susceptible to bribes.
Saakashvili said Marushevska was hounded by official
reprimands at the behest of another parliamentary faction leader
in exchange for supporting Poroshenko's coalition.
Marushevska, a Ukrainian, resigned on Monday, as did
police chief Dekanoidze, a former Georgian government minister.
Marushevska was not immediately available to comment. She
has previously accused vested interests in state agencies of
sabotaging her attempts to fire corrupt officials.
Her superiors said her leadership had been unsatisfactory
and that they had not seen any evidence of her reform plans.
Dekanoidze was also unavailable to comment. When she quit
she said there was a conflict between "those who want to change,
and those who are stuck in the past," warning that politicians
should stop meddling in the police force.
Saakashvili has a long list of other alleged grievances: Two
of his deputies were squeezed out of office on spurious grounds,
his local police chief was fired, street protests were
engineered in Odessa to discredit him.
Earlier official departures in Ukraine included the Economy
Minister, a Lithuanian who resigned in February accusing a
Poroshenko ally of corruption.
"We were almost The Last of the Mohicans trying to keep
faith in changing the system from within it," Saakashvili said
of reformists who had left their jobs. "So for us, giving up
hope was very hard because we invested a lot of time,
reputation, effort in trying to change the system."
"Keeping the status quo would also destroy Ukraine, so we
need some kind of positive change," he said.
(Additional reporting by Marja Novak in LJUBLJANA; Editing by
Pravin Char)