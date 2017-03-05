By Stephanie van den Berg
THE HAGUE, March 6 Tensions between Ukraine and
Russia will play out at the U.N.'s highest court on Monday when
judges begin hearing Kiev's request to order Moscow to halt
support for pro-Russian separatists.
Ukraine launched the case at the International Court of
Justice (ICJ), which handles disputes between states, in
January.
It accuses Moscow of violating United Nations anti-terrorism
and anti-discrimination conventions by supporting pro-Russian
groups in Crimea and in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has
claimed roughly 10,000 lives in the past three years.
Russia has repeatedly denied sending troops or military
equipment to eastern Ukraine and is expected to challenge the
jurisdiction of the court.
Tensions have escalated since a group of Ukrainian
politicians and military veterans last month launched a rail
blockade of shipments, including coal, from
separatist-controlled areas, causing economic pain on both
sides.
Ukraine says in its filing that separatist forces, backed by
Moscow, have carried out terrorist acts. It cites the
bombardment of residential areas and the downing of Malaysian
Airlines flight MH17 in July 2014, which killed 298 passengers
and crew.
In September 2016, a six-country investigative team led by
the Netherlands said the plane had been shot down with a
Russian-manufactured Buk surface-to-air missile from an area
controlled by pro-Russian forces. The team had not yet
identified suspects.
Russia has dismissed the findings of the Dutch-led
international prosecutors as biased and politically motivated.
The U.N. court takes years to hear cases. Although its
rulings are final and binding, it has no means of enforcement.
Monday's largely procedural hearings will focus on so-called
provisional measures, which the parties may request to ensure
that there is no aggravation or extension of the conflict.
In a similar case brought by Georgia against Russia, also
based on the anti-discrimination treaty, the court found in 2011
that it had no jurisdiction.
