KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to send fugitive President Viktor Yanukovich to be tried for 'serious crimes' by the International Criminal Court once he has been captured.

A resolution, overwhelmingly supported by the assembly, linked Yanukovich, who was ousted on Saturday and is now on the run, to police violence against protesters which it said had led to the deaths of more than 100 citizens from Ukraine and other states.

The resolution said former interior minister Vitaly Zakharchenko and former prosecutor-general Viktor Pshonka, who are also being sought by the authorities, should also be sent for trial at the ICC, which is based in The Hague. (Reporting by Natalia Zinedts, Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)