MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, called for a "thorough and unbiased" investigation into a Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The head of the Russian state underlined that the tragedy yet again highlighted the need for the swiftest peaceful solution to the acute crisis in Ukraine," the Kremlin also said in a statement.

It added most of the 298 people who perished in the crash were Dutch citizens.

