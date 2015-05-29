(Adds background and quotes)
KIEV May 29 Talks between Ukraine and a
creditors' committee aimed at agreeing a restructuring of Kiev's
huge debts are accelerating and the two sides will hold a
teleconference on June 5 to assess progress, the Ukrainian
finance ministry said on Friday.
Near-bankrupt Ukraine is in negotiation with bondholders to
restructure sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15.3
billion funding gap and keep on track to receive credit under a
$17.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme.
The former Soviet republic, whose national reserves have
been sapped by economic mismanagement, corruption and now war
with Russian-backed separatists in the east, is pressing its
creditors to accept a writedown on principal owed as part of a
restructuring deal.
It says it will not be able to meet the targets set out in
the IMF-led rescue package without cutting the bonds' principal.
But a creditors' committee, led by Franklin Templeton and
representing about $9 billion of debt, resists the idea of a
writedown -- or "haircut" -- of the bonds' principal.
It has put forward a plan which would save Ukraine $15.8
billion, or more than what it is aiming for, via extending bond
maturities by up to 10 years and by cutting coupon payments in
initial years, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters
on Friday.
About $23 billion worth of debt is earmarked for
restructuring.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said earlier on Friday in
Kiev that the talks were very tough and a range of measures
would be required for Ukraine to achieve debt stabilisation.
The finance ministry statement issued on Friday night
suggested that things might come to a head next week.
It said the ministry was pleased "that engagement between
both parties on restructuring Ukraine's sovereign debt is
accelerating".
"Next week will see intensified talks take place between
advisers in London with a follow up call with the principals to
assess progress on Friday, 5 June," it said.
"We reiterate Ukraine's commitment to negotiate in a
collaborative and good faith manner as per international
principles," it added.
