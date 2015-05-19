KIEV May 19 Ukraine's government said on
Tuesday it had asked parliament to back a law that would allow
the cabinet to impose a moratorium on foreign debt payments to
defend against "unscrupulous" creditors if necessary.
"In case of attacks on Ukraine by unscrupulous creditors,
this moratorium will protect state assets and the state sector,"
it said in a statement.
Ukraine is holding talks to restructure sovereign and
state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap. The
debt of state-owned Ukreximbank, Oschadbank and Ukraine
railways, which is also being restructured, would not be subject
to the moratorium, the statement said.
