* Government given right to stop foreign debt payments if
needed
* Ukraine needs dollars, not words, from creditors - PM
* Debt yields spike to four-week highs
By Alessandra Prentice and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, May 19 Ukraine passed a law on Tuesday
that gives the government the right to halt payments to
creditors as it wrangles over the terms for restructuring $23
billion of foreign debt.
Ukraine is holding talks to restructure sovereign and
state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap, but
negotiations have soured in the past week, as bondholders
repeated objections to any writedown on the principal owed and
Kiev said that stance showed a lack of good faith.
Creditors need to "help us not with words, but with dollars,
or rather with billions of dollars," Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said before parliament voted on the law.
The law, which the government says will allow Ukraine to
penalise "unscrupulous" external creditors by holding back debt
payments "if necessary", was passed by 256 votes, 30 more than
the minimum required.
The restructuring deal put forward by Kiev foresees
extending the maturity of the bonds and reducing the coupon and
the principal. But only on Monday bondholders repeated their
view that a so-called 'haircut' is not necessary.
"We want to pay, but pay under the terms proposed by the
Ukrainian government," Yatseniuk said.
A spokesman for the creditor committee declined to comment
on the new law.
Within minutes of the parliament vote, Ukraine's finance
ministry suggested it would act in line with the new legislation
and suspend debt repayments "unless a good faith collaborative"
solution could be found.
"In order to defend the interests of the Ukrainian people,
the government may have to suspend payments of state and state
guaranteed debt to international commercial creditors," it said
in a statement.
However, it said it was hopeful a solution could be found
and restructuring terms agreed "rapidly" with creditors.
U.S. BACKING
Ukraine's position was bolstered by comments from U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who said holders of Ukraine's debt
may need to make sacrifices.
Ukraine dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 1.5 cents
across the curve after the government asked parliament to vote
on the law, with their yields hitting four-week highs.
The debt of state-owned Ukreximbank
, Oschadbank
and Ukraine railways, which is
also being restructured, will not be subject to the new law, the
government said.
"This (the law) weakens creditors' hands a bit as Ukraine
are essentially telling them: don't expect to receive the next
payments," said Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro at Oxford
Economics.
On Monday, the bondholder group, which represents in excess
of $10 billion of Ukrainian debt and is led by Franklin
Templeton, disclosed the identity of other members of the
committee, appearing to respond to accusations they lacked
transparency in talks.
Russia, which holds a $3 billion Eurobond maturing in
December, has declined to participate in the restructuring talks
and has said it will turn to arbitration courts should Ukraine
fail to meet its debt obligations on time.
"A lot of the debt that is subject to restructuring
discussions is governed by international law rather than
domestic, so there are limits as to what the government can do
to protect itself. It's a question of jurisdiction," said Robert
Burgess, chief emerging markets economist at Deutsche Bank.
