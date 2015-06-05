LONDON, June 5 Ukraine dollar-bonds rose as much
as 3.9 cents on Friday as investors are hoping for meaningful
progress in talks between Kiev and its creditors scheduled for
this afternoon.
Ukraine wants to secure a debt restructuring deal as soon as
possible to keep loan disbursals from the International Monetary
Fund on track. Kiev is scheduled to hold a teleconference with
its biggest group of private creditors on Friday afternoon
.
"Some people think there could be more progress than earlier
expected and there are some players who thought maybe they were
too short and decided to buy," Exotix strategist Andre
Andrijanovs said.
Dollar-denominated bonds due in 2017 and 2022 gained 2.583
cents and 2.875 cents respectively, both venturing above the 50
cents in the dollar threshold for the first time since
mid-February <XS080875819=TE >.
The 2023 bond rose 3.917 cents to change hands at 57.417
cents in the dollar - the highest level since mid-January
.
Bond yield spreads over U.S. Treasuries tightened 78 basis
points to 2664, the tightest since February on the EMBI Global
index.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)