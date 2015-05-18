KIEV May 18 Ukraine's ad-hoc creditor committee
said on Monday it was pleased Kiev wished to accelerate debt
restructuring talks, but repeated objections to any writedown on
the principal owed.
"As previously announced, the Committee has provided the
Ministry with a detailed proposal that the Committee believes
meets the objectives of the Ministry without any principal debt
reductions," it said in an emailed statement.
The group, whose exact membership had until now not been
disclosed, said it consisted of funds managed or advised by BTG
Pactual Europe, Franklin Advisers., TCW Investment Management
Company and T. Rowe Price Associates, who hold approximately
$8.9 billion of Ukrainian debt.
(Reporting and Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)