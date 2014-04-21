Exxon eyes sale of Italian service stations -sources
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.
MOSCOW, April 21 The Russian Central Bank said on Monday it has barred several Ukrainian banks from working in the Moscow-annexed Crimea peninsula as they "failed to fulfil their obligations to creditors".
The central bank says that it has banned Privatbank, Vseukrainsky Aktsionerny Bank, Bank Kyivska Rus and Imexbank from working in Crimea. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are still searching for a compromise on how to summarise their joint stance on global trade and open markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.